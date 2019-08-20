Brokerages Set Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) PT at $25.25

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 426,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,486. The company has a market capitalization of $826.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Oil States International’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Oil States International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

