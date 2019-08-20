Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Target Price at $205.83

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.82. 1,026,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,348. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

