Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) PT at €51.81

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.81 ($60.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on 1COV. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Societe Generale set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

1COV traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching €38.76 ($45.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €80.16 ($93.21).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

