Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) PT at $58.92

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CGC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,218,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 3.63. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $30,296,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,861 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.