Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $33.20

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.7% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 1,328,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,262. Big Lots has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $804.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

