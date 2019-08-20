Brokerages Expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will report $27.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $28.50 million. Spark Therapeutics posted sales of $25.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $157.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.14 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spark Therapeutics.

ONCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Spark Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,681. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $11,481,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 622,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 6,497.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 312,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

