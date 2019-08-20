Brokerages Expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.36 Billion

Brokerages expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to report sales of $23.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.83 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $24.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $86.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.61 billion to $96.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.52 billion to $123.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 509,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,337,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.