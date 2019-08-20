Brokerages Expect McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. McGrath RentCorp’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $76.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 1 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGRC. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $149,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $251,061.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $873,443 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. 681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,638. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

