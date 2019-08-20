Brokerages Expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jefferies Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 84 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 166,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,634. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

