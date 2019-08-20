Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.41. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $10.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

Shares of FDS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,486. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 25,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,368 shares in the company, valued at $154,900,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,474,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

