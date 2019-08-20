Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carriage Services an industry rank of 22 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $400.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,624,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

