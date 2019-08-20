Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $2.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.38. 12,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,956. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

