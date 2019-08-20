Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $1.56 EPS

Brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.60. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 5,500 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $443,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $997,651.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $44,069.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,379 shares of company stock worth $16,502,190 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 50,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,081. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

