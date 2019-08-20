Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 26,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,645. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $64,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,613,000 after purchasing an additional 985,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $44,265,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $26,858,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $27,654,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

