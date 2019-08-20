Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.60 Million

Brokerages expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $290.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.50 million and the lowest is $286.70 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $327.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

ICU Medical stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.70. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $312.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.81.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 239 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $59,446.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,529.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total value of $1,701,457.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,661 shares of company stock worth $8,354,148 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,365,000 after buying an additional 640,425 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,573,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,825,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,856,000 after buying an additional 140,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,522,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,876,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

