Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 917.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 917.50 ($11.99).

BVIC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut Britvic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

LON:BVIC traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 857.50 ($11.20). 316,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 886.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 909.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 971 ($12.69).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

