BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0075 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $27,725.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 923,512,050 coins and its circulating supply is 655,693,453 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

