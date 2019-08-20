Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to post $20.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.45 billion. Boeing posted sales of $25.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $85.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.61 billion to $88.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.85 billion to $128.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.42 and a 200 day moving average of $371.73. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

