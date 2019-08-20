BlueCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $185,370.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $185,370.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00887740 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003718 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

