Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) & Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) and Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 2.06 -$28.60 million ($3.27) -2.55 Hartford Financial Services Group $18.96 billion 1.12 $1.81 billion $4.33 13.58

Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance. Blue Capital Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 11 0 2.79

Blue Capital Reinsurance currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $62.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Blue Capital Reinsurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Capital Reinsurance is more favorable than Hartford Financial Services Group.

Dividends

Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays out -18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Blue Capital Reinsurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance -90.85% -29.67% -18.93% Hartford Financial Services Group 8.36% 12.44% 2.64%

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. This segment provides its products and services through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent agents, brokers, and wholesalers. The company's Personal Lines segment offers automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment offers group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

