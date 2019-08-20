Blockpass Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $806,349.00 and $11,279.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

