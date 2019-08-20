Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.68

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 78590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 69.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 109,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 26.5% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 72,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 50.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,106,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

