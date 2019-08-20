BitDegree One Day Trading Volume Tops $286.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Tidex. BitDegree has a market cap of $367,383.00 and approximately $286.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,570,570 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

