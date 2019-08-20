BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 27% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $853,695.00 and approximately $1,999.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00480536 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00126864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00049079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,067,428,306 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

