Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 88.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $1,000.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004535 BTC on popular exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00480543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00126869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00049135 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,760,676 coins and its circulating supply is 4,731,130 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Nanex, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.