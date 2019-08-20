Bitcoin Confidential One Day Trading Volume Reaches $259.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $259.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

