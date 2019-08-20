biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Stock Price Up 28.2%

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s stock price rose 28.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

