BidaskClub Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.43.
NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $205.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,843,189.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,154 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,221. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8,082.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 139,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.