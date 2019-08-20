BidaskClub Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $205.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,843,189.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,154 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,221. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8,082.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 139,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

