BidaskClub Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

