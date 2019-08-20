Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $7.17 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $412,035.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,867,000 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

