bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Up 1%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €55.00 ($63.95) and last traded at €54.75 ($63.66), approximately 9,206 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.20 ($63.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $384.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

