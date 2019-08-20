Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 75,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,828. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.