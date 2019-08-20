Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 75,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,828. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

