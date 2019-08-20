Bela (BELA) 1-Day Volume Hits $47.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Bela has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Bela has a market cap of $403,922.00 and $47.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00699652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014702 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,632,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,963,779 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

