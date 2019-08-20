Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BGNE. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.28.

Shares of BGNE opened at $148.29 on Friday. Beigene has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $182.30. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beigene will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $55,645.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,341.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,889 shares of company stock worth $2,815,939 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Beigene by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beigene by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

