Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0089

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $59,097.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 196,627,298 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.