Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Insider William D. Humphries Buys 30,703 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) insider William D. Humphries acquired 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $650,289.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,170,000 after buying an additional 4,327,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,318,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,133,000 after buying an additional 1,616,428 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,515,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 801,760 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,486,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 622,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,667,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

