Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Insider William D. Humphries Buys 30,703 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) insider William D. Humphries acquired 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $650,289.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BHC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $28.45.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.68.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
