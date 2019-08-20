Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 5.5%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $49.40, approximately 2,011,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,765,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on Baozun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Get Baozun alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Baozun had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,808.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,811 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $93,711,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 102.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,151,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,282,000 after buying an additional 1,086,802 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $26,587,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $20,313,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.