Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Down 1.7%

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 2,265,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 535% from the average daily volume of 356,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.