Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,487. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

