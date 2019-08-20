Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.80

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 904905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,611,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Banco Santander by 591.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

