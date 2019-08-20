B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.59. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 7,957,322 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 43,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.