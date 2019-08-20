Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 530,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.64. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 1,920 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $78,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,354.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $127,391. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

