Avjennings (ASX:AVJ) Shares Down 0.9%

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.58 ($0.41) and last traded at A$0.58 ($0.41), 29,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.58 ($0.41).

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $233.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.59.

In related news, insider Peter Summers bought 249,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$133,736.09 ($94,848.29).

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pty Ltd.

