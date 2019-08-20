Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.09, 1,968 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

