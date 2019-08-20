AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE ACQ traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.35. 45,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.13, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $253.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.07. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$8.36 and a 1-year high of C$13.92.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,239.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at C$238,235.55.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

