Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Cap of $102.46 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $102.46 million and $6.47 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.25 or 0.04698157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00046100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.