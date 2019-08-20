Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

AEYE has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,043. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 138.10% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Audioeye will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $95,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

