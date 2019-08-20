Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $138,199.00 and $408.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.