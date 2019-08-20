Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.29

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and traded as low as $26.95. Astronics shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $880.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

