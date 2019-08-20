Artfinity (AT) Price Hits $0.0486 on Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04751827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,596,324 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.